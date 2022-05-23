  • HOMEPAGE
    Baku hosts roundtable on 30th anniversary of Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan diplomatic relations

    23.05.2022 [19:03]

    Baku, May 23, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan’s Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center) and the Embassy of Kazakhstan in the country have jointly organized a round table on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan and the establishment of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Expert Council.

    Chairman of the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center) Farid Shafiyev, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan Serzhan Abdykarimov, ADA University Vice-Rector Fariz Ismayilzade, Chairman of the Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Friendship Society Eldar Gunaydin and others attended the meeting.

