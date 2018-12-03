Baku hosts roundtable on role of women in Azerbaijan`s social and political life
AzerTAg.az
Baku, December 3, AZERTAC
The Baku branch of the International Institute for Monitoring Democracy Development, Parliamentarianism and Suffrage Protection of Citizens of IPA CIS Member Nations (IPA CIS IIMDD) hosts a roundtable on the role of women in Azerbaijan`s social and political life.
The event brings together MPs, government officials, scientists, representatives of NGOs and political parties, IPA CIS and TURKPA, and IPA CIS IIMDD`s branches in Chisinau and Bishkek.
The roundtable will feature discussions on a wide range of topics, including reforms to ensure gender equality in Azerbaijan, relevant laws and state programs, women`s involvement in the country`s social and political life, and state gender policy.
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note