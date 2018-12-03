    • / SOCIETY

    SOCIETY


    Baku hosts roundtable on role of women in Azerbaijan`s social and political life

    03.12.2018 [14:30]

    Baku, December 3, AZERTAC

    The Baku branch of the International Institute for Monitoring Democracy Development, Parliamentarianism and Suffrage Protection of Citizens of IPA CIS Member Nations (IPA CIS IIMDD) hosts a roundtable on the role of women in Azerbaijan`s social and political life.

    The event brings together MPs, government officials, scientists, representatives of NGOs and political parties, IPA CIS and TURKPA, and IPA CIS IIMDD`s branches in Chisinau and Bishkek.

    The roundtable will feature discussions on a wide range of topics, including reforms to ensure gender equality in Azerbaijan, relevant laws and state programs, women`s involvement in the country`s social and political life, and state gender policy.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Baku hosts roundtable on role of women in Azerbaijan`s social and political life
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    03.12.2018 [11:00]
    Moscow to host CIS youth forum
    20.11.2018 [19:35]
    Azerbaijan prepares sixth periodic report to CEDAW Committee
    16.11.2018 [14:14]
    Baku hosts 8th Azerbaijani Youth Forum
    14.11.2018 [11:17]
    UNESCO: If you want to change the world, change yourself first
    Baku hosts roundtable on role of women in Azerbaijan`s social and political life Baku hosts roundtable on role of women in Azerbaijan`s social and political life Baku hosts roundtable on role of women in Azerbaijan`s social and political life Baku hosts roundtable on role of women in Azerbaijan`s social and political life Baku hosts roundtable on role of women in Azerbaijan`s social and political life Baku hosts roundtable on role of women in Azerbaijan`s social and political life Baku hosts roundtable on role of women in Azerbaijan`s social and political life