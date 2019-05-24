    • / POLITICS

    Baku hosts working meeting on cooperation between Azerbaijan and Belarus in field of military inspection

    24.05.2019 [21:33]

    Baku, May 24, AZERTAC

    According to the plan of bilateral military cooperation for 2019 between the ministries of defense of Azerbaijan and Belarus, a working meeting on military inspection has been held at the level of experts of both countries in Baku.

    Chief of the Main Military Inspectorate of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, Major General Zakir Aghayev met with a delegation led by his Belarusian counterpart, Major General Ivan Boguslavsky.

    The sides exchanged views on the current state and prospects of the development of cooperation in the field of military inspection and also discussed the possibilities for further development of the relations.

