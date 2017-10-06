    • / ECONOMY

    Baku port signs MoU with Romanian Constanta port

    06.10.2017 [01:09]

    Constanta, October 6, AZERTAC

    Baku International Sea Trade Port has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Constanta Port (National Maritime Ports Administration) on the sidelines of the Silk Way summit in Romania. The MoU was signed by director general of Baku Port Taleh Ziyadov and general manager of Constanta Port Dan Nicolae Tivilichi.

    According to the document, the two ports intend to ensure and promote an increase in quality and quantity of all types of transportation by using their facilities. The MoU points out the possibility of transporting cargo via Constanta by rail road from China to the Central and Western Europe and to Eastern Europe and Baltic states by Danube.

    Igbal Hajiyev

    Special Correspondent

