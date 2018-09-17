Baku to host 12th Azerbaijan International Education Exhibition

Baku, September 17, AZERTAC

Baku Expo Center will host the 12th Azerbaijan International Education Exhibition on October 11-13. Each year the International Education exhibition gathers leading higher educational institutions, secondary special educational institutions, and centres for improving professional skills all onto one site. The Education exhibition is a unique place where everyone can consider a broad range of both specialties and places of study. This is the only exhibition in the country which is organised with the official support of the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The exhibition also has the support of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan Fund for the Promotion of Export and Investment (AZPROMO) and the National Confederation of Entrepreneur Organisations (Employers) of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The organiser of the exhibition is Caspian Event Organisers (CEO). The general sponsor of the exhibition is the Kapital Bank.

This year, participants from Azerbaijan, Austria, Belarus, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Russia, Turkey, Uzbekistan, the Czech Republic, and other countries will present their schools, gymnasiums, colleges, universities and other courses. National stands will be presented by Lithuania (Study in Lithuania), Russia (Study in Russia), Turkey (Study in Turkey) and the Czech Republic, where educational opportunities in the institutions of their countries will be demonstrated. Among participating local universities are Azerbaijan State University of Oil and Industry, Azerbaijan State Economics University, Azerbaijan State Pedagogical University, Azerbaijan Technological University, Azerbaijan Technical University, Baku State University, Baku Engineering University, Azerbaijan National Aviation Academy, French-Azerbaijani University (UFAZ), Azerbaijan Technological University (Ganja) and others. For the first time at this exhibition will exhibit the language courses “Dərs Evi” and kindergarten “Sevimli Bala”. The local company CELT Colleges will present its Study Abroad programme and the language courses.

The Ministry of Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan will take an active part in the exhibition, presenting detailed information on the plans and programmes of the Ministry at its stand.

As part of the exhibition’s business programme, there will be B2B meetings between parents and exhibitors, as well as participants and companies engaged in study abroad. The exhibition will also feature workshops on the topics “Education in Azerbaijan or abroad? The Eternal Question” and “The Right Choice of a National Higher Education Institution and the Path Leading to it”.

Parallel with the Education exhibition will be held the 12th Azerbaijan International Career exhibition.

Entrance to the Education exhibition will be open for students from 9th to 11th grades, students, parents and professionals of this industry. Detailed information about the exhibition, as well as an electronic invitation ticket can be found on the official site: www.eduexpo.az.