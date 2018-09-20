Baku to host 12th annual meeting of International Forum of Sovereign Wealth Funds

Baku, September 20, AZERTAC

The 12th annual meeting of the International Forum of Sovereign Wealth Funds (IFSWF) will be held in Baku in 2020 as the organization decided at its 10th annual gathering, which is being held in Morocco.

An Azerbaijani delegation at the event is led by SOFAZ Executive Director Shahmar Movsumov.

The event hosted by the Ithmar Capital, the Moroccan strategic investment fund, brings together more than 70 leaders from IFSWF’s 31 members representing financial and development institutions and international investment community.

During the meeting, IFSWF board member election has been held and Shahmar Movsumov has been elected to the board.

At the meeting entitled “Governance, Investment and Innovation in a Changing World”, a series of panel sessions and workshops have been conducted to discuss issues on sustainable and long-term investment, global financial stability, as well as investment in technology and the challenges of globalization.

The International Forum of Sovereign Wealth Funds (IFSWF) was established by the International Working Group of Sovereign Wealth Funds (IWG), meeting in Kuwait City on April 5-6, 2009 and had its first inaugural meeting in Baku on October 8-9, 2009. IFSWF is a voluntary group of Sovereign Wealth Funds (SWFs), which meets, exchanges views on issues of common interest and facilitates an understanding of the Santiago Principles and of SWF activities.