Baku to host 1st Azerbaijan-Turkey Energy Forum

Baku will host the 1st Azerbaijan-Turkey Energy Forum on 21-22 December under the co-chairmanship of Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Donmez.

The event will feature meetings of working groups of experts from both countries in the fields of hydrocarbons and petrochemistry, electricity, renewable energy and regulation, and a visit of the Turkish delegation to the Sangachal terminal, on December 21.

The 1st Azerbaijan-Turkey Energy Forum will be held on December 22. Azerbaijan and Turkey will sign documents on the sidelines of the forum.

The 1st Azerbaijan-Turkey Energy Forum was established within the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the two countries to ensure more flexible and results-oriented strategic energy cooperation.