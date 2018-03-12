    • / ECONOMY

    Baku to host 1st Donor Coordination Meeting

    12.03.2018 [20:06]

    Baku, March 12, AZERTAC

    The First Donor Coordination Meeting organized by the Food Safety Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan with the co-chairmanship of the Representative Office of the European Union in the Republic of Azerbaijan will be held in Baku on March 16. The meeting will be joined by heads of representative offices of international organizations in Azerbaijan, ambassadors to the Republic of Azerbaijan and senior officials of the Agency.

    The objectives of the event are to establish cooperation between the newly-founded Food Safety Agency and international organizations, provide effective coordination for the projects capable of contributing to food safety in Azerbaijan, and to facilitate an exchange between the Agency and international organizations in this direction. Presentations describing the activities of the Food Safety Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as short- and medium-term objectives, will be made at the meeting.

    A Q&A session will be organized at the end of the event. The significance of projects being implemented by international donor organizations, the importance of mutual activities and priority directions of cooperation will be discussed.

