Baku to host 20th Special Olympics Global Youth Leadership Forum

Baku, September 22, AZERTAC

More than 220 youth and adult leaders from approximately 45 countries, including Azerbaijan, will convene in Baku, on September 24 for the 20th Special Olympics Global Youth Leadership Forum, according to the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The five-day forum, which has the full backing and support of the Azerbaijani government, coincides with a year-long set of celebrations planned to mark the 50th anniversary of Special Olympics.

Over four days, the attending leaders who drive the Special Olympics movement will be provided with the tools, knowledge, and resources needed to execute their vision of inclusion in their communities, and lead projects that will transform schools, communities, provinces, states, and countries into centers of inclusion. The forum will also train adult leaders in methods and techniques to integrate and support the impact of these inspirational young leaders.

Special Olympics Azerbaijan has been committed to this movement for 25 years. Founded in 1990, Special Olympics Azerbaijan today has approximately 5,000 athletes training and competing year round.