Baku to host 55th Convention of World Boxing Council
AzerTAg.az
28.09.2017 [19:07]
Baku, September 28, AZERTAC
The 55th Convention of the World Boxing Council will start in Baku on October 2.
The event will bring together nearly 500 delegates from 164 countries.
WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman will address the 55th Convention.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
30.09.2017 [19:46]
30.09.2017 [16:19]
29.09.2017 [20:06]
29.09.2017 [17:06]
MULTIMEDIA
30.09.2017 [18:19]
30.09.2017 [19:40]
30.09.2017 [16:15]
30.09.2017 [14:40]
30.09.2017 [16:13]
30.09.2017 [10:00]
30.09.2017 [09:25]
29.09.2017 [18:16]
29.09.2017 [15:36]
29.09.2017 [03:12]
26.09.2017 [16:45]
22.09.2017 [16:29]
29.09.2017 [01:08]
28.09.2017 [12:37]
18.09.2017 [18:30]
29.09.2017 [01:38]
28.09.2017 [17:59]
27.09.2017 [20:45]
24.09.2017 [14:27]
29.09.2017 [21:47]
27.09.2017 [17:41]
22.09.2017 [18:31]
06.09.2017 [17:54]
28.09.2017 [16:37]
11.07.2017 [21:41]
21.06.2017 [16:05]
16.05.2017 [16:14]
28.09.2017 [01:15]
26.09.2017 [18:08]
26.09.2017 [13:12]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note