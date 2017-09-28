Baku, September 28, AZERTAC The 55th Convention of the World Boxing Council will start in Baku on October 2. The event will bring together nearly 500 delegates from 164 countries. WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman will address the 55th Convention.

AZERTAG.AZ : Baku to host 55th Convention of World Boxing Council

