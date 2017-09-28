    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Baku to host 55th Convention of World Boxing Council

    28.09.2017 [19:07]

    Baku, September 28, AZERTAC

    The 55th Convention of the World Boxing Council will start in Baku on October 2.

    The event will bring together nearly 500 delegates from 164 countries.

    WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman will address the 55th Convention.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Baku to host 55th Convention of World Boxing Council
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    30.09.2017 [19:46]
    ‘Azerbaijan`s National Olympic Committee made significant contribution to development of international Olympic movement’
    30.09.2017 [16:19]
    Turkey deliver spectacular performance to dethrone Russia
    29.09.2017 [20:06]
    Home party continues as Azerbaijan are through to EuroVolley semis
    29.09.2017 [17:06]
    Azerbaijani gymnasts grab two golds in Russia
    Baku to host 55th Convention of World Boxing Council