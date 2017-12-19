Baku to host 5th trilateral meeting of Azerbaijani, Iranian, Turkish FMs
AzerTAg.az
19.12.2017 [11:26]
Baku, December 19, AZERTAC
Baku will host the fifth trilateral meeting of the Azerbaijani, Iranian and Turkish foreign ministers on December 20.
The meeting will involve the foreign ministers, Elmar Mammadyarov of Azerbaijan, Mohammad Javad Zarif of Iran and Mevlut Cavusoglu of Turkey. Following the meeting the FMs will give a joint press-conference.
