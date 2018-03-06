Baku to host Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships
06.03.2018 [18:31]
Baku, March 6, AZERTAC
Baku will host its first Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships on November 17-18.
The decision was adopted at a meeting of the International Gymnastics Federation's Executive Committee in Lausanne, Switzerland.
Azerbaijan will also host FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup on March 15-18, European Championships in Trampoline, Tumbling and Double Mini-Trampoline on April 12-15, International Tournament in Rhythmic Gymnastics, AGF Junior Trophy on April 23-24, FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup on April 27-29 and European qualifications of YOG 2018 for Artistic Gymnastics on June 22-23.
