    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Baku to host Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships

    06.03.2018 [18:31]

    Baku, March 6, AZERTAC

    Baku will host its first Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships on November 17-18.

    The decision was adopted at a meeting of the International Gymnastics Federation's Executive Committee in Lausanne, Switzerland.

    Azerbaijan will also host FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup on March 15-18, European Championships in Trampoline, Tumbling and Double Mini-Trampoline on April 12-15, International Tournament in Rhythmic Gymnastics, AGF Junior Trophy on April 23-24, FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup on April 27-29 and European qualifications of YOG 2018 for Artistic Gymnastics on June 22-23.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Baku to host Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    06.03.2018 [21:33]
    Azerbaijani female gymnasts take three medals at Riga Spring 2018
    06.03.2018 [18:36]
    Azerbaijani female gymnast wins silver at Baltic Hoop 2018
    06.03.2018 [17:53]
    Azerbaijan to compete at Women's European Open 2018
    05.03.2018 [19:55]
    Minister Rahimov: 70% of preparations for Azerbaijan Formula 1 Grand Prix completed
    Baku to host Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships