Baku to host Azerbaijan International Food Industry Exhibition

Baku, March 12, AZERTAC

WorldFood Azerbaijan 2018, the 24th Azerbaijan International Food Industry exhibition is one of the most important and significant events in the region’s food industry, will take place from 16-18 May at Baku Expo Center. Over the 24 years, the exhibition has established itself as a leading event in the Caspian region’s food industry. WorldFood Azerbaijan supported by the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO), National Confederation of The Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of Azerbaijan Republic (AEC) and Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan Republic. The organisers of WorldFood Azerbaijan are Iteca Caspian and ITE Group.

A wide range of products from both local and foreign manufacturers will be showcased by the exhibitors from more than 20 countries of the world. The exhibition is expected to welcome national stands of Belarus, Latvia, Greece, Turkey, Sri Lanka and Italy. Manufacturers of dairy and confectionery products and chocolate, as well as suppliers of refrigeration equipment, along with manufacturers of tea will be particularly active at this year’s exhibition. Every year, Azerbaijani companies, in particular local exporters of tea, fruits and vegetables, actively participate at the exhibition.

Among the products to be showcased to the professional visitors by the exhibitors are sweets, sausages, groceries, tea, rice, ingredients, drinks, fruits and vegetables, bakery and laboratory equipment and much more.

In parallel to the exhibition, the organisers have a plan to hold bilateral meetings between food suppliers and local representatives of retail trade networks. For the first time, at the exhibition will be organized a "showcase of novelties", where participants will present their new products, which have not yet been presented on the market.

Caspian International Packaging, Tare, Label and Printing IPACK Caspian 2018 exhibition will take place alongside WorldFood Azerbaijan. The IPACK Caspian 2018 exhibitors include a number of companies from Azerbaijan, Italy, Russia, Turkey and many other countries which will be offering both packaging and wrapping materials, as well as various solutions for its production.

So, WorldFood Azerbaijan 2018 will help to find new customers and strengthen existing relationships with partners, as well as to enter new markets. All detailed information about the exhibition and e-invitation ticket to the exhibition you can get on the official website http://www.worldfood.az/en-register/.