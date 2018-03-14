Baku to host Caspian Agro 2018 exhibition

Baku, March 14, AZERTAC

A major regional forum of agricultural producers, the 12th Azerbaijan International Agriculture Caspian Agro 2018 exhibition will take place from May 16-18 in Baku. The exhibition will reaffirm its status as the largest thematic demonstration of a wide range of agricultural machinery, equipment and technological solutions for various agricultural businesses. The event will also present modern agricultural technology used in vegetable growing, industrial gardening and viticulture. The exhibition project aims at showcasing the best of products and services available both locally and globally in the entire chain of fruit and vegetable business; from field and gardens to consumers.

The Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Azerbaijan actively supports the Caspian Agro. The exhibition is also supported by Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO), and the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organization of the Republic of Azerbaijan (AEC). The exhibition is organised by Caspian Event Organisers, CEO.

This year the Caspian Agro 2018 exhibition will bring together both manufacturers and distributors of agricultural products and equipment from Azerbaijan, Belarus, China, Georgia, Germany, Italy, Israel, the Netherlands, Turkey, Russia and Spain, as well as other countries. Vietnam will take part in the Caspian Agro exhibition for the first time.

It is encouraging that companies from Azerbaijan will take part in these sectors on a par with foreign manufacturers. These companies will present greenhouses, irrigation system, fruits and vegetables, fertilizer and much more. Traditional infotours for entrepreneurs and farmers from Azerbaijani regions will be organised at the Caspian Agro exhibition to help you to learn about the latest equipment and machinery.

In general, the exhibition will cover the most relevant areas of the agricultural sector and will provide the opportunity to review a number of innovations in the following sectors: equipment for poultry farms, seeds, greenhouse equipment, fertilisers, agricultural machinery, laboratory equipment etc.

Within the framework of the business program of the exhibition, will be organised B2B meetings, seminar and a conference which to address all of today’s latest technologies of the agricultural sector, and also a "showcase of novelties", where participants will present their new products, which have not yet been presented on the market. Registration sponsor of the Caspian Agro 2018 exhibition is Maschio Gaspardo.

Thus, the Caspian Agro 2018 exhibition will provide participants with an opportunity to get acquainted with the latest trends. It will also create opportunities to expand cooperation and establish new business relationships that will boost investment inflow and introduce new technologies in the agricultural sector of Azerbaijan.