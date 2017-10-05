Baku to host Grappling World Championships

Baku, October 5, AZERTAC

The Grappling World Championships will be held in Baku from October 18 to 22.

The championships will involve wrestlers from 25 countries.

The competition will run according to the United World Wrestling official rules on 3 approved wrestling mats. Competitions will be held in the following weight categories: cadets (16-17 years old), juniors (18-19 years old), veterans (36-60 years old) and seniors (20 and older).

Grappling is a style of wrestling that combines technique originated in different sports such as Freestyle Wrestling, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Luta Livre Brasileira, Catch Wrestling, Judo, Sambo, and the aim of the sport consist in taking down and control the opponent on the ground and submit him using chokes and locks.