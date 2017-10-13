Baku to host International Environmental Exhibition

Baku, October 13, AZERTAC

The 8th Azerbaijan International Environmental Exhibition Caspian Ecology 2017 will take place at Baku Expo Centre from November 14-16.

This exhibition is the only significant event for ecology and environmental protection in the Caspian and Caucasus regions that is supported by the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Public Association IDEA (International dialogue in the name of environmental protection). The event is being organized by Caspian Event Organisers, CEO.

The Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Azerbaijan, AREA, AZERSU, BP, GIZ, HAZARDOUS WASTES, TAMIZ SHAHAR, POLYMART, SOCAR POLYMER and many other companies and organizations from different countries take part in the exhibition.

Caspian Ecology 2017 will demonstrate developments in the field of efficient use of natural resources, the system for the collection and disposal of solid waste, attracting people's attention to environmental issues and their resolution. Companies will present equipment for waste and recycling, water purification systems and more.

The international Caspian Ecology exhibition will help to expand business contacts, exchange experience, enhance familiarity with new equipment and trends in the industry and will give an additional impetus to the current work being done towards improving the environment.