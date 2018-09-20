    • / CULTURE

    Baku to host “Picturesque views of the Peruvian Andes” exhibition

    20.09.2018 [11:02]

    Baku, September 20, AZERTAC

    “Panorama of the Peruvian Andes” exhibition will open at the Art Tower Gallery in Baku.

    The exhibition co-organized by the embassy of Peru to Azerbaijan, the State Historical-Architectural Reserve of Icherisheher, the Ministry of Culture and the Arts Council Azerbaijan (NGO) will be demonstrated on September 25.

    The event will feature works by four Peruvian artists Hugo Suyo Medina, Evaristo Cayo, Guzman Emilio Huanca Yanariko and Darwin Chavezin.

    The artists reflect the splendor of the Andean mountains.

    The exhibition will last until October 6.

