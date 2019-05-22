Baku to host United Nations Public Service Forum

Baku, May 22, AZERTAC

The 2019 United Nations Public Service Forum will be held at Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku on June 24-26. The event will be co-organized by the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United Nations

The Forum is annually held on the eve of the UN Public Service Day since June 23, 2003. The purpose of the Forum is to hold discussions related to the issues on public administration, advanced public service delivery models, innovations and relevant topics in this field, as well as to ensure interstate exchange of advanced practices in this area. In addition, within the framework of the Forum, the most advanced and innovative models in the field of public services will be awarded.

The Forum involving more than 500 delegates from over 190 countries, will be attended by Under Secretary-General of the United Nations Liu Zhenmin, as well as ministers of public administration and public services of various countries, and senior executives of local authorities, academic circles and private sector.

As part of the forum, which will be the first UN event being organized in Azerbaijan, in the field of public services, plenary sessions, 9 different workshops and 4 parallel events will be organized. At the same time, it is planned to award this year's winners of the UN Public Services Award in 5 different categories. Furthermore, the State Agency is planning to sign cooperation agreements with a number of foreign countries.

The most important factors contributing to the organization of the forum in the Republic of Azerbaijan are achievements of the country in the field of public services, the successful activity of “ASAN service” and receiving the UN Public Service Award in 2015.