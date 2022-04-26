  • HOMEPAGE
    • / CULTURE

    CULTURE


    Baku to host "Japanese Culture Festival 2022"

    26.04.2022 [14:19]

    Baku, April 22, AZERTAC

    The Embassy of Japan in Azerbaijan invites everyone with an interest in Japanese culture, people and history to the "Japanese Culture Festival 2022" to be held on May 15 at the Landmark Hotel Baku.

    It will be the first public event held as part of the Japan-Azerbaijan Friendship Year 2022.

    The event will feature dances, songs, performances, stands related to Japanese culture and handicrafts. Participation at the event is free of charge and all those who are interested in Japanese culture are welcome.

     

    AZERTAG.AZ :Baku to host "Japanese Culture Festival 2022"
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    26.04.2022 [12:09]
    Azerbaijan, Italy discuss cultural ties
    25.04.2022 [19:55]
    International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation hosts event “Unity of the children of the Turkic World”
    25.04.2022 [18:21]
    Alexandre Dumas and Ateshgah – Fire Temple of Baku
    25.04.2022 [18:14]
    Colchic Rainforests and Wetlands – first site in Georgia added to UNESCO World Heritage List for its natural attributes
    Baku to host "Japanese Culture Festival 2022"