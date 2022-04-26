Baku to host "Japanese Culture Festival 2022"

Baku, April 22, AZERTAC

The Embassy of Japan in Azerbaijan invites everyone with an interest in Japanese culture, people and history to the "Japanese Culture Festival 2022" to be held on May 15 at the Landmark Hotel Baku.

It will be the first public event held as part of the Japan-Azerbaijan Friendship Year 2022.

The event will feature dances, songs, performances, stands related to Japanese culture and handicrafts. Participation at the event is free of charge and all those who are interested in Japanese culture are welcome.