Baku to host first quadrilateral meeting of Azerbaijani, Turkish, Iranian and Georgian FMs

Baku, March 14, AZERTAC

Foreign ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Republic of Turkey, the Islamic Republic of Iran and Georgia will hold the first quadrilateral meeting in Baku with participation of Elmar Mammadyarov, Mevlut Cavusoglu, Mohammad Javad Zarif and Mikheil Janelidze on March 15.

The meeting complementing bilateral and trilateral cooperation among the countries will contribute to strengthening the regional peace, stability and security on the quadrilateral format and will promote cooperation in economic, transport, energy, tourism, cultural and other areas of mutual interest.

Baku hosted the 6th trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey on September 6, 2017, and the 5th trilateral meeting of Azerbaijani, Iranian and Turkish foreign ministers on December 20, 2017.