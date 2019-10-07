    • / SOCIETY

    Baku to host forum of young leaders of NAM countries

    07.10.2019 [19:58]

    Baku, October 7, AZERTAC

    An international forum under the motto “Meeting of young leaders of Non-Aligned Movement countries” will be held in Baku on October 21-24. The event will be organized by the Young Democratic Reformers Public Union with the financial support of the Youth Foundation under the President of Azerbaijan.

    The Forum aims to raise awareness of the youth of the NAM member states about Azerbaijan’s rapid development, the successful implementation of the state youth policy, as well as the country’s “ASAN xidmət” brand.

    The two-day forum will focus on volunteering activities and youth policy cooperation.

