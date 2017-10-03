Baku to host international beach volleyball tournament
AzerTAg.az
03.10.2017 [15:46]
Baku, October 3, AZERTAC
An international beach volleyball tournament will be held in Baku on October 11-14.
In the men`s event, the tournament will bring together teams from Azerbaijan, Austria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Italy, Latvia, the Netherlands, Russia, Slovenia, Sweden, Turkey and Ukraine.
In the women’s division, volleyball players from Azerbaijan, Austria, Belarus, South Cyprus, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, the Netherlands, Russia, Scotland, Slovenia and Sweden will vie for the medals.
The prize money of the tournament will be €4000.
