    • / SCIENCE AND EDUCATION

    SCIENCE AND EDUCATION


    Baku to host international education exhibition

    20.03.2018 [12:36]

    Baku, March 20, AZERTAC

    Baku will host an international education exhibition on March 31.

    The exhibition will highlight best higher education institutions, admission rules and scholarships. Universities from Turkey, Spain, US, UK, France, Italy, Germany, China, Kazakhstan, Singapore, Northern Cyprus, Switzerland, Russia and other countries will attend the exhibition.

    It will be organized in partnership with DAAD, Campus France and American Councils.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Baku to host international education exhibition
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    16.03.2018 [20:05]
    The oldest jewelry in South Caucasus is at Heydar Aliyev Center
    14.03.2018 [19:13]
    Ambassador Carole Crofts: UK and Azerbaijani educational relations are already very close
    14.03.2018 [16:00]
    UN Program Director visits Baku Higher Oil School
    10.03.2018 [12:31]
    Baku to host 18th IFAC International Conference on Technology, Culture and International Stability
    Baku to host international education exhibition