    Baku to host official opening ceremony of Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway on October 30

    09.10.2017 [12:15]

    Tbilisi, October 9, AZERTAC

    Baku will host the official opening ceremony of Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, on October 30, said Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov as he met his Georgian counterpart Mikheil Janelidze in Tbilisi. Azerbaijani minister emphasized that delegations from a number of countries will attend the event. Elmar Mammadyarov invited Mikheil Canelidze to the ceremony.

    Khatayi Aziov

    Special correspondent

