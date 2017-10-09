Baku to host official opening ceremony of Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway on October 30

Tbilisi, October 9, AZERTAC Baku will host the official opening ceremony of Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, on October 30, said Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov as he met his Georgian counterpart Mikheil Janelidze in Tbilisi. Azerbaijani minister emphasized that delegations from a number of countries will attend the event. Elmar Mammadyarov invited Mikheil Canelidze to the ceremony. Khatayi Aziov Special correspondent

