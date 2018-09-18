Baku to host virtual reality art exhibition

Baku, September 18, AZERTAC

YARAT Contemporary Art Space is to host an exhibition, titled “ Full Emptiness: Virtual Reality”. The exhibition is to be held at ARTIM Project Space within ARTIM Project.

VR (Virtual Reality) is considered to be one of the most popular and rapidly developing art medias of the XXI Century, it offers a journey inside the mysterious world created by artists using the latest technical equipment. ARTIM Project Space features newly commissioned works in the show “Full Emptiness: Virtual Reality” Art by local artists as Shahnaz Aghayeva, Sarkhan Rajabov and Orkhan Garayev, who explored the medium of the VR experience.

The VR performances emphasize blurred borders between the real and the virtual world. The exhibition’s name stems from the idea of seeing virtual projects through special VR glasses, which were previously developed inside the empty ARTIM space.

The space-specific Van Gogh project by Shahnaz Aghayeva explores alternative reality and space affiliation concept. Her second project presents subjective visualization of Unnecessary person poem written by conceptual poetess Leyli Salayeva.

Clash of the Worlds by Orkhan Garayev hypnotizes the viewer with its geometrical and psychedelic ribbons, while playing with the idea of feeble nature of human beings in the Universe. Second VR project of Orkhan is called Inevitability and emphasizes the idea that everything in life has no special meaning.

The Virtual Museum project by Sarkhan Rajabov presents virtual art objects that are not related to one another. Most of the objects have been taken from antique and classic prototypes that are showing various formations. Winged Deer and 3D Baku projects reveal the idea of understanding familiar objects from different angles.

For creation of their works, the artists have used 3D modelling tools such as Oculus Rift, Tilt Brush, Masterpiece and Gravity Sketch.

The “Full Emptiness: Virtual Reality” Art exhibition is organized by Phobia VR, the largest Virtual Reality Centre in Azerbaijan, which promotes acquaintance with high technologies. One of the main objectives of Phobia VR is to apply innovations of gaming industry to art, architecture and education. Phobia VR was founded in 2017.