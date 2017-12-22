Baku’s bid to host World Expo 2025 presented at OIC headquarters

Baku, December 22, AZERTAC

A presentation on Baku's bid to host World Expo 2025 has been held at the headquarters of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Expo 2025 Baku Operations Secretariat said.

The event was attended by heads and representatives of the diplomatic missions in Saudi Arabia and top-ranking officials of the OIC General Secretariat.

Addressing the event, Azerbaijani ambassador to Saudi Arabia and Permanent Representative to the OIC Rasim Rzayev hailed close cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. He drew the audience’s attention to President Ilham Aliyev’s declaration of 2017 as the “Year of Islamic Solidarity” in Azerbaijan and highlighted measures taken in this regard.

Assistant to the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, head of the Azerbaijani Delegation to the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) Elchin Amirbayov highlighted what has been done under "Expo 2025 Baku" project and measures to be taken until the elections to be held in November 2018 to determine the host of the World Expo 2025. He said that Baku's bid to host the World Expo 2025 was nominated by President Ilham Aliyev in May 2017 by sending an official letter to Bureau International des Expositions.

Elchin Amirbayov noted that the theme chosen by Azerbaijan for the World Expo – 'Developing human capital, building a better future' – is of global importance and of universal concern, and is especially aligned with UN Sustainable Development Goals.

He called on representatives of OIC member states to support Azerbaijan`s bid.