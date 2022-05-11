Balloon Flower – flowering plant native to East Asia

Baku, May 11, AZERTAC

Balloon flower, (Platycodon grandiflorus), also called Chinese bellflower, perennial flowering plant of the bellflower family (Campanulaceae), native to East Asia.

The plants are commonly cultivated as a garden ornamental and are sometimes grown as a ground cover.

The balloon flower gets its name from its balloonlike flower buds.

This plant is an herb and perennial with a short flowering period.

Balloon flowers are clump-forming plants that rarely exceed 0.8 metres (2.5 feet) in height.

The flowers are typically a shade of blue or white or pale pink.

These spread slowly and tend to be compact, so you’ll want to mark their position to avoid removing them as a weed.