    Balloon Flower – flowering plant native to East Asia

    11.05.2022 [19:12]

    Baku, May 11, AZERTAC

    Balloon flower, (Platycodon grandiflorus), also called Chinese bellflower, perennial flowering plant of the bellflower family (Campanulaceae), native to East Asia.

    The plants are commonly cultivated as a garden ornamental and are sometimes grown as a ground cover.

    The balloon flower gets its name from its balloonlike flower buds.

    This plant is an herb and perennial with a short flowering period.

    Balloon flowers are clump-forming plants that rarely exceed 0.8 metres (2.5 feet) in height.

    The flowers are typically a shade of blue or white or pale pink.

    These spread slowly and tend to be compact, so you’ll want to mark their position to avoid removing them as a weed.

