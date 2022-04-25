Banff National Park – part of Canadian rocky mountains recognized as UNESCO World Heritage site

Baku, April 25, AZERTAC

Rocky Mountain peaks, turquoise glacial lakes, a picture-perfect mountain town and village, abundant wildlife and scenic drives come together in Banff National Park - Canada’s first national park and the flagship of the nation’s park system.

The glacial lakes in Canada's first national park have some of the bluest water you've ever seen.

Even if you're not particularly outdoorsy, you can still admire the views from one of the cozy and luxurious lakeside lodges throughout the park.

Over three million visitors a year make the pilgrimage to the park for a variety of activities including hiking, biking, skiing and camping in some of the world’s most breathtaking mountain scenery.

Banff National Park is part of the Canadian Rocky Mountain Parks, which were inscribed as a natural UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1984.