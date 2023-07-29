Barbie movie grosses $529M in ticket sales in first week of opening

Baku, July 29, AZERTAC

Barbie has grossed $529 million in its first week - smashing several records in the process, Warner Bros. has announced, according to DailyMail.

The movie, which was released on July 21, now holds the record for Warner Bros' best seven-day opening and also marks the largest opening for stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, along with director Greta Gerwig.

Mattel Inc., the creator of the doll, has also enjoyed a 33 percent surge in its stock price off the back of the movie and is reportedly planning a sequel.

For Warner, it was also the biggest opening weekend of all time in 24 regions, including Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and Mexico.

The success means Barbie could join an elite club of billion dollar movies, a prediction made by industry insiders after its $360million opening weekend.

Barbie beat its initial estimate of $155million with its domestic total rising to $162million following its release on July 21 - with its ticket sales marking the biggest opening weekend of the year, beating The Super Mario Bros. Movie which pulled in $146 million.

Barbie has also taken in $194.3million worldwide - making its current worldwide total outside the US $356.3million.

The weekly figure shows that it's now made $291 million outside the US.

Deadline's industry insiders have tipped the film to make at least $800million during its theatrical run.

The movie was praised for its cast, storyline and its feminist themes, with a source telling the publication: 'If you made Barbie in the 1980s, it would have fallen into the patriarchy. Barbie is the second biggest opening of all time. Only Avengers: Endgame in 2019 did better with $357 million.

Barbie is also the biggest debut ever for a film directed by a woman (Greta Gerwig), overtaking Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck’s 2019 blockbuster Captain Marvel ($153 million).

The highest grossing film of all time is 2009's Avatar - which made $2,923,706,026, closely followed by 2019's Avengers: Endgame with $2,797,501,328.

The Barbenheimer box office battle saw Oppenheimer rake in $82.4 million domestically - and has added $98 million for a total of $180 million worldwide.