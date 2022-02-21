Barcelona cruise to victory at Valencia

Baku, February 21, AZERTAC

Barcelona cruised to a 4-1 win over Valencia at Mestalla on Sunday which puts Xavi Hernandez's into the top four, according to Marca.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored his first and second Barcelona goal either side of Frenkie de Jong's tap-in before Pedri restored Barcelona's three-goal cushion after Carlos Soler's header.

After a quiet first 15 minutes, Barcelona started to unlock Valencia's defence, as Ferran Torres sent a warning with a cross that fell just inches away from an outstretched Aubameyang.

Moments later, the opener arrived, as Jordi Alba lofted a ball into space for Aubameyang to run onto, before composing himself for a fine finish into the top corner.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen then survived an almighty scare after palming Jose Gaya's shot clumsily into his own net, with the offside flag coming to the German's rescue.

On 30 minutes, it was 2-0 to the visitors. Ousmane Dembele, in the starting line-up after impressing against Napoli, squared the ball across goal for the advancing Frenkie de Jong to tap in.

And on 38 minutes, Barcelona were in dreamland as Aubameyang netted his second. Gavi exploited the gaping space left by the Valencia defenders to play the ball to the Gabonese forward who comfortably cushioned the ball into the net, narrowly staying onside.

Just before the break, Valencia thought they had got back into the game through Carlos Soler's flying volley, but it was eventually ruled out as the ball had gone out of play in the build-up.

Soler would not be denied early in the second period, however, as Bryan Gil's perfect cross was powerfully headed past Ter Stegen to give Valencia some hope.

Valencia continued to push for a route back into the game but their efforts proved futile.

The result puts Barcelona back into the top four, while Valencia remain 12th.

The same player then came close to narrowing the margin to just one goal, but his strike from the edge of the box went just wide.

Any hope of a home comeback was diminished as Pedri, on as a substitute, unleashed a rifle from all of 30 yards which flew past Giorgi Mamardashvili for 4-1.