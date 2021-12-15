Barcelona forward Aguero ends his career due to heart problem

Baku, December 15, AZERTAC

Barcelona's Argentine forward Sergio Aguero on Wednesday announced his retirement from football due to a heart condition, according to Anadolu Agency.

"I decided to stop playing professional football. It is a very difficult moment. The decision I made, I have taken it for my health," Aguero told a news conference in tears at the Camp Nou.

He added that he did everything possible to have some hope but made this decision one week ago.

Aguero, 33, was taken to a hospital for cardiological tests after complaining of chest pain during a Spanish La Liga match against Alaves on Oct. 30.

In November, Barcelona said Aguero would be unavailable for at least three months after the tests.

It was reported that Aguero faced cardiac arrhythmia.