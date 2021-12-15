  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Barcelona forward Aguero ends his career due to heart problem

    15.12.2021 [18:15]

    Baku, December 15, AZERTAC

    Barcelona's Argentine forward Sergio Aguero on Wednesday announced his retirement from football due to a heart condition, according to Anadolu Agency.

    "I decided to stop playing professional football. It is a very difficult moment. The decision I made, I have taken it for my health," Aguero told a news conference in tears at the Camp Nou.

    He added that he did everything possible to have some hope but made this decision one week ago.

    Aguero, 33, was taken to a hospital for cardiological tests after complaining of chest pain during a Spanish La Liga match against Alaves on Oct. 30.

    In November, Barcelona said Aguero would be unavailable for at least three months after the tests.

    It was reported that Aguero faced cardiac arrhythmia.

     

    AZERTAG.AZ :Barcelona forward Aguero ends his career due to heart problem
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    15.12.2021 [16:11]
    Azerbaijani boxer to compete in international tournament in Serbia
    14.12.2021 [18:18]
    42 Premier League players and staff test positive for COVID-19
    14.12.2021 [17:56]
    President Ilham Aliyev allocates AZN 5m to FC Qarabag
    14.12.2021 [17:36]
    Azerbaijani kickboxers win 11 golds in Kyiv tournament
    Barcelona forward Aguero ends his career due to heart problem