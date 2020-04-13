  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Barcelona in 'danger of economic bankruptcy and moral decay' - President candidate Font

    13.04.2020 [17:40]

    Baku, April 13, AZERTAC

    Barcelona are in danger of economic bankruptcy and moral decay, according to presidential candidate Victor Font, goal.com reported.

    In an open letter to Barca members and the media, Font – the leader of the Si al futur group seeking to take control of the Camp Nou boardroom - offered a scathing assessment of the current behind-the-scenes turmoil at the La Liga champions.

    The unvarnished criticism arrives at the end of a turbulent week, with six of Josep Maria Bartomeu's board resigning from their posts.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Barcelona in 'danger of economic bankruptcy and moral decay' - President candidate Font
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    12.04.2020 [18:00]
    Bach's visit to Japan next month cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic
    11.04.2020 [14:51]
    Spanish basketball players unite and donate memorabilia for auction to help Red Cross
    09.04.2020 [13:50]
    MotoGP events in Italy, Catalunya join list of postponed races
    07.04.2020 [16:32]
    Two Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers in Top 10 of world rankings
    Barcelona in 'danger of economic bankruptcy and moral decay' - President candidate Font