Baku, April 13, AZERTAC

Barcelona are in danger of economic bankruptcy and moral decay, according to presidential candidate Victor Font, goal.com reported.

In an open letter to Barca members and the media, Font – the leader of the Si al futur group seeking to take control of the Camp Nou boardroom - offered a scathing assessment of the current behind-the-scenes turmoil at the La Liga champions.

The unvarnished criticism arrives at the end of a turbulent week, with six of Josep Maria Bartomeu's board resigning from their posts.