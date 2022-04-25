  • HOMEPAGE
    Barcelona loses again at home, Madrid 1 point from title

    25.04.2022 [10:16]

    Baku, April 25, AZERTAC

    With an unprecedented third straight home defeat, Barcelona is unintentionally clearing the way for Real Madrid to clinch the Spanish league title, according to SportStar .

    Barcelona lost 1-0 to Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, marking the first time it lost three in a row at home in all competitions in the same season, and leaving leader Madrid just a point away from winning its second league title in three seasons.

    Madrid will have its first chance of lifting the trophy Saturday when it hosts Espanyol. Madrid is 15 points ahead of second-place Barcelona with five rounds to go. The Catalan club has the better head-to-head tiebreaker.

    Fans at the Camp Nou stadium booed the team after the final whistle.

    Barcelona had won seven straight home matches in the league against Rayo, which scored the winner with a shot by Álvaro García after a long pass into the area in the seventh minute.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Barcelona loses again at home, Madrid 1 point from title
