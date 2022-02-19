Barcelona offer Azpilicueta two-year contract

Baku, February 19, AZERTAC

Barcelona have offered Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta a contract for two years, according to Goal.com.

At the end of this season, the 32-year-old will be a free agent and will move to the Catalan club for free.

Azpilicueta began his professional career at Spanish Osasuna, in the main squad of which he played in 2006-2010, then played two years in the French Marseille, since 2012 is a player of Chelsea.