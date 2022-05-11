Barcelona win overshadowed by Araujo injury

Baku, May 11, AZERTAC

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice as Barcelona tightened their grip on second place in La Liga on Tuesday with a 3-1 win at home to Celta Vigo, according to France 24.

But Barca’s victory was overshadowed by a serious head injury to defender Ronald Araujo, who had to be taken away in an ambulance in the 64th minute of the match.

Araujo was lifted into the ambulance on a stretcher, wearing a neck brace. Barcelona confirmed the 23-year-old “suffered a concussion and has been taken to the hospital to undergo further testing”.

Araujo’s injury came after he and Gavi banged heads challenging for the same ball. Araujo stumbled on for a few seconds before dropping to the floor as a concerned Iago Aspas and Eric Garcia called urgently for the medics.

Barca move seven points ahead of Sevilla and eight in front of Atletico Madrid, with Sevilla and Atletico playing each other at the Wanda Metropolitano on Sunday. Real Madrid, who have already been crowned champions, sit nine points clear of Xavi Hernandez’s side at the top of the table, with a game in hand.