  • HOMEPAGE
    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    OFFICIAL NEWS


    Barda Vocational Lyceum inaugurated VIDEO

    04.10.2021 [11:46]

    Barda, October 4, AZERTAC

    On October 3, Barda Vocational Lyceum was inaugurated.

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the event.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Barda Vocational Lyceum inaugurated VIDEO
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    VIDEO
    Other news in this section
    04.10.2021 [14:42]
    President Ilham Aliyev visited Jabrayil district
    04.10.2021 [11:44]
    President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Barda district for visit VIDEO
    04.10.2021 [11:42]
    President Ilham Aliyev viewed conditions created in a new house built on the site of the one destroyed in Tartar as a result of Armenian armed forces’ missile attacks VIDEO
    04.10.2021 [11:40]
    “Sugovushan-1” and “Sugovushan-2” small hydropower plants inaugurated after renovation VIDEO
    Barda Vocational Lyceum inaugurated VIDEO Barda Vocational Lyceum inaugurated VIDEO Barda Vocational Lyceum inaugurated VIDEO Barda Vocational Lyceum inaugurated VIDEO Barda Vocational Lyceum inaugurated VIDEO