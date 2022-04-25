Baroque Days International Music Festival kicks off in Baku

Baku, April 25, AZERTAC

The opening ceremony of the Baroque Days International Music Festival, organized by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Culture, has been held at the State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater.

The festival’s opening ceremony featured the premiere of famous 18th century German opera composer Christoph Willibald Gluck's opera "Orpheus and Eurydice".

The three-day music festival, which is being held in Azerbaijan for the first time, brings together musicians from Azerbaijan, Turkey, Ukraine, Italy and Georgia.