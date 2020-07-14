Basaksehir, Trabzonspor drop points in title race

Baku, July 14, AZERTAC

Two would-be contenders for the Turkish Super Lig crown on Monday dropped critical points in the title race with just two matches remaining in the season, according to Anadolu Agency.

Medipol Basaksehir missed a chance to win the Turkish Lig title after they were beaten by Ittifak Holding Konyaspor 4-3 in away match in match week 32.

Trabzonspor, another challenger, were defeated by Yukatel Denizlispor 2-1 in Denizli, missing the chance to catch up with league leader Basaksehir.

Basaksehir now have 66 points, and Trabzonspor has 62 points in hand at the end of 32 matches.

Konyaspor and Denizlispor both picked up valuable points to stay in the league.

Denizlispor are in 13th place with 35 points while Konyaspor occupy the number 14 spot with 33 points.