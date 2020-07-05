Basaksehir get critical win over Antalyaspor

Baku, July 5, AZERTAC

Turkish Super Lig leaders Medipol Basaksehir won a critical match Saturday in the title race by beating Fraport TAV Antalyaspor, according to Anadolu Agency.

Neither team managed to break the deadlock in the first half at Antalya.

Basaksehir's Senegalese forward Demba Ba scored the opener for the away team in the 71st minute.

And Dutch winger Eljero Elia came off the bench to add an insurance goal in stoppage time, ending the match with a 2-0 victory.

The win by Basaksehir ended Antalyaspor's 11-match unbeaten streak and put the team atop the standings with 63 points in 30 Super Lig matches.

Fenerbahce edged Goztepe 2-1 for a second consecutive win in Turkish Super Lig.

Youngster Ferdi Kadioglu shined on the pitch with two goals at Ulker Stadium.

Soner Aydogdu was the only scorer for the away team as Fenerbahce ended the match with 10 men after Serdar Aziz was sent off with a red card in the stoppage time.

Fenerbahce, who were in the sixth spot, collected 49 points in 30 matches.