    Basaksehir salvage draw against 10-man Kasimpasa

    28.12.2020 [11:21]

    Baku, December 28, AZERTAC

    Medipol Basaksehir drew 2-2 with Kasimpasa on Sunday in the Turkish Super Lig, according to Anadolu Agency.

    Basaksehir's Nacer Chadli broke the deadlock in the 27th minute, but Yusuf Erdogan equalized the game in the 36th minute at Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium.

    In the 42nd minute, the away side were down to 10 men as Aytac Kara was sent off.

    Armin Hodzic scored his team's second goal in the 84th minute, while Basaksehir rescued a point with Edin Visca's goal at stoppage time.

    The game ended with a 2-2 score in Istanbul.

    Basaksehir remained in the 16th spot with 16 points and Kasimpasa climbed to 11th place with 19 points.

