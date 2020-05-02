  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Aranguiz renews deal

    02.05.2020 [11:38]

    Baku, May 2, AZERTAC

    Chilean midfielder Charles Aranguiz on Friday extended his contract with German club Bayer Leverkusen until 2023, Anadolu Agency reports.

    “Bayer 04 have agreed a three-year extension to the contract with Werkself player Charles Aranguiz that was due to run out in the summer of 2020,” the club said in a statement.

    “The Chile international, signed in the summer of 2015 from top Brazilian club Internacional Porto Alegre, has penned a deal in Leverkusen to 30 June 2023.”

    Aranguiz, 31, has scored 12 goals and produced 23 assists in 130 appearances for the German club.

    He has 78 international appearances for Chile and helped the country win the Copa America titles in 2015 and 2016.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Aranguiz renews deal
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    01.05.2020 [17:25]
    NASCAR announces revised May schedule as racing returns beginning at Darlington Raceway
    01.05.2020 [11:21]
    Portuguese league could resume on May 30 says Prime Minister
    30.04.2020 [15:03]
    Teymur Rajabov remains 9th in FIDE ratings
    30.04.2020 [11:29]
    Spanish football could return by mid-June
    Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Aranguiz renews deal