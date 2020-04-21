Bayern Munich star Davies signs new contract until 2025

Baku, April 21, AZERTAC

Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies has signed a new contract with the Bundesliga champions until 2025, according to goal.com.

The 19-year-old Canada international has impressed while playing at left back for the German side in the 2019-20 campaign, and has been rewarded with a new five-year contract.

Davies made 21 league appearances for Bayern this season, scoring once, before the campaign was suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.