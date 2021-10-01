Bayern Munich star Lewandowski sets new Champions League record for longest winning streak

Baku, October 1, AZERTAC

Robert Lewandowski has made Champions League history after stretching his winning run for Bayern Munich in European competition to 18 games, according to goal.com.

The prolific Polish striker was among the goals once again on Wednesday as he helped to secure a crushing 5-0 win over Dynamo Kyiv.

He bagged a brace, taking him to 11 efforts for the season across all competitions, and also landed himself another entry in the record books.

The 33-year-old frontman has grown accustomed to breaking records down the years, with few able to match his stunning strike rate.

He has been a talismanic figure for Bayern for more than seven years and has helped the Bundesliga giants to an enviable collection of major honours.

Continental glory was savoured back in 2019-20, and you have to turn the clock back even further to find the last time Lewandowski was last on a losing side in the Champions League.

Having helped down Dynamo, the Poland international has now earned 18 successive wins - a run no other player can match.