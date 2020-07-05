  • HOMEPAGE
    Bayern Munich win German Cup, seal domestic double

    05.07.2020 [11:37]

    Baku, July 5, AZERTAC

    Bayern Munich won the German Cup by beating Bayer Leverkusen 4-2 in Berlin Olympic Stadium on Saturday, according to Anadolu Agency.

    David Alaba scored the opener for Bayern in the 16th minute.

    Bayern increased its lead with Serge Gnabry's goal in the 24th minute, with the first half closing out 2-0.

    Fourteen minutes into the second half, Bayern superstar Robert Lewandowski made the score 3-0.

    Kai Havertz and Sven Bender's goals were not enough for Bayer Leverkusen in the second half, and the match ended 4-2 with Lewandowski's second goal for Bayern in the match.

    The victory sealed the domestic double for Bayern, bringing home the DFB-Pokal championship for the 20th time in their history.

