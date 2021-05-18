  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Belarus Defense Minister arrives in Azerbaijan for official visit

    18.05.2021 [12:10]

    Baku, May 18, AZERTAC

    At the invitation of Azerbaijan`s Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, a delegation led by Minister of Defense of Belarus Lieutenant General Viktor Khrenin has arrived in Azerbaijan for an official visit.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Belarus Defense Minister arrives in Azerbaijan for official visit
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    18.05.2021 [10:56]
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: UAV crews fulfill training tasks during exercises
    17.05.2021 [20:33]
    Nakhchivan garrison troops conduct regular Command-Staff Exercises
    16.05.2021 [19:45]
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: The tank units involved in the exercises fulfill assigned tasks
    16.05.2021 [17:49]
    Rocket and artillery units are moving forward on designated routes, Defense Ministry
    Belarus Defense Minister arrives in Azerbaijan for official visit