Belarus Defense Minister arrives in Azerbaijan for official visit

Baku, May 18, AZERTAC At the invitation of Azerbaijan`s Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, a delegation led by Minister of Defense of Belarus Lieutenant General Viktor Khrenin has arrived in Azerbaijan for an official visit.

