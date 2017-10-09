    • / POLITICS

    Belarus President, Azerbaijani Minister discuss prospects of military and technical cooperation

    09.10.2017 [15:50]

    Baku, October 9, AZERTAC

    Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko has met with Azerbaijan`s Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov to discuss the prospects of military and technical cooperation, according to BelTA.

    The president remarked that Belarus and Azerbaijan continue cooperation, including in the military and technical dimension. “I am not going to explain the nature of our relations to anyone. I want to say only one thing: our relations do not violate any international agreements, any resolutions of the United Nations Security Council. Belarus is a sovereign independent state, and we can determine the avenues of cooperation that meet the spirit of the time and the needs of our states,” the Belarusian leader stressed.

    The president also pointed out the brotherly nature of relations between the two nations. “We used to live in one country. We have no claims whatsoever to Azerbaijani people. We respect them immensely. And the main thing, I remember very well that your president has always supported the Belarusian state,” Alexander Lukashenko said. “We remember it very well and are ready to do everything we can for Azerbaijan. We are ready to do our best to help you enhance security, develop your country, improve the wellbeing of Azerbaijani people, and make them even more prosperous. We will pursue only these noble goals.”

    The head of state also mentioned the especially friendly relations with Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev and asked to convey good wishes to him. “I think we will meet in the near future and will have an opportunity to discuss various topics,” the president said.

