    Belarusian Prime Minister to embark on a working visit to Azerbaijan

    16.05.2022 [15:40]

    Baku, May 16, AZERTAC

    Belarus' Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko will pay a working visit to Azerbaijan on 18 May, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian government.

    The two-day program of the trip includes meetings with the country's high-ranking officials, visits to Ganja Automotive Plant, the Interfood Azerbaijan and Caspian Agro international exhibitions as well as the Iglim research and production enterprise.

    In addition, a meeting of business people of Belarus and Azerbaijan is set to take place as part of the visit.

