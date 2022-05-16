Belarusian Prime Minister to embark on a working visit to Azerbaijan

Baku, May 16, AZERTAC

Belarus' Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko will pay a working visit to Azerbaijan on 18 May, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian government.

The two-day program of the trip includes meetings with the country's high-ranking officials, visits to Ganja Automotive Plant, the Interfood Azerbaijan and Caspian Agro international exhibitions as well as the Iglim research and production enterprise.

In addition, a meeting of business people of Belarus and Azerbaijan is set to take place as part of the visit.