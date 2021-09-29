Belarusian news portal highlights 44-day Patriotic War

Minsk, September 29, AZERTAC

The “Belaruskaya Prauda” news portal has published an article highlighting the anniversary of the 44-day Patriotic War.

The article provided an insight into the massacres committed by Armenia against Azerbaijanis as well as Armenia’s territorial claims against Azerbaijan.

“During the 44-day Patriotic War, the Armenian army was completely crushed. The Azerbaijani Army demonstrated its power, strength and professionalism. Although Azerbaijan have stood for peaceful resolution of the conflict for almost 30 years, however Armenia didn’t give up its destructive position. Azerbaijan liberated its territories from Armenian occupation within the principles of international law,” the article said.

The article also highlighted the glorious path, heroism and bravery demonstrated by the Azerbaijani army under the leadership of Supreme-Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev.

Emil Huseynli

Special Correspondent