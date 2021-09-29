  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Belarusian news portal highlights 44-day Patriotic War

    29.09.2021 [19:05]

    Minsk, September 29, AZERTAC

    The “Belaruskaya Prauda” news portal has published an article highlighting the anniversary of the 44-day Patriotic War.

    The article provided an insight into the massacres committed by Armenia against Azerbaijanis as well as Armenia’s territorial claims against Azerbaijan.

    “During the 44-day Patriotic War, the Armenian army was completely crushed. The Azerbaijani Army demonstrated its power, strength and professionalism. Although Azerbaijan have stood for peaceful resolution of the conflict for almost 30 years, however Armenia didn’t give up its destructive position. Azerbaijan liberated its territories from Armenian occupation within the principles of international law,” the article said.

    The article also highlighted the glorious path, heroism and bravery demonstrated by the Azerbaijani army under the leadership of Supreme-Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev.

    Emil Huseynli

    Special Correspondent

     

    AZERTAG.AZ :Belarusian news portal highlights 44-day Patriotic War
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    29.09.2021 [17:27]
    Speaker of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova embarks on official visit to Kazakhstan
    29.09.2021 [12:41]
    Georgian PM Irakli Garibashvili arrives in Azerbaijan for visit
    29.09.2021 [12:26]
    EU Reporter: The 44-Day Karabakh War has changed the geopolitical regional landscape
    29.09.2021 [11:30]
    Azerbaijani President: I think it’s time to warn Armenia to give up the efforts of revanchism and to look to the future
    Belarusian news portal highlights 44-day Patriotic War