    Belgian passport grants access to 183 countries, putting Belgium in 6th place

    31.07.2019 [18:36]

    Baku, July 31, AZERTAC

    An international passport issued by the Belgian authorities will guarantee you free access to no fewer than 183 countries, the youngest edition of the so-called Henley Passport Index shows, according to Flanders News - the English language website of Belgian VRT News service.

    This puts Belgium on 6th place (together with other countries such as the U.K.) in the Henley Passport Index, a list of the most useful passports compiled by the International Air Association, an international umbrella organization which includes almost all aviation companies.

    Belgium is preceded by 15 other countries, as each place on the list includes several countries. Japan and Singapore are topping the list. Their passport will allow you into 189 countries without a visa. Korea, Germany and Finland share second place, with 187 countries.

