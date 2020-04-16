Belgium ban on mass gatherings puts F1 grand prix under threat

Baku, April 16, AZERTAC

Formula 1's hopes of getting its 2020 season underway this summer without trouble have been dealt a blow after Belgium's decision to ban all mass gatherings until 31 August, according to Autosport.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the first nine grands prix of the 2020 Formula 1 season have already been either postponed or cancelled, with June's French Grand Prix set to be the tenth race to be pushed back.

On Wednesday, Belgian Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes confirmed that all mass events in the country, such as festivals and large sports events, will be prohibited until 31 August.

That would include the 2020 Belgian Grand Prix, which was pencilled in for 30 August.

The inability to have spectators will be a huge blow to the circuit, which has been a sell-out in recent years with 250,000 fans attending across a weekend, in no small part thanks to the large following of Dutch racer Max Verstappen.